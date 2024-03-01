ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,195 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.