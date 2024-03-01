Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.4% per year over the last three years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AKR opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,485,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 960,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,453.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 755,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

