ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells $15,394.08 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $15,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,427.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Brendan Teehan sold 731 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $21,900.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

