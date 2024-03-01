Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $101.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -333.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.