abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Declares $0.32 Dividend

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
abrdn Price Performance
SLFPY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.
abrdn Company Profile
