abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Declares $0.32 Dividend

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

abrdn Price Performance

SLFPY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.