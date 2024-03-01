Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 895.5% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 346.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

HQL stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

