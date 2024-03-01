Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Shares of ANF opened at $127.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $128.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

