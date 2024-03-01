AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get AAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAR Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AAR by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. AAR has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

(Get Free Report

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.