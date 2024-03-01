AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.
AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.
Shares of AIR stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. AAR has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.67.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
