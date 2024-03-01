AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $83.98 on Friday. AAON has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,948 shares of company stock worth $10,912,883. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAON Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AAON by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 453,103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AAON by 1,254.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 320,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 268,554 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

