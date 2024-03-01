A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $25.69 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.