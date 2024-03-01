89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.00. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

