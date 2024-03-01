7,291 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDB opened at $447.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.