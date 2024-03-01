5,356 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $124.89 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

