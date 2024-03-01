4,564 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $448.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.59.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.