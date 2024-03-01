4,484 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $168.48 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

