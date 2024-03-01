34,300 Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.29% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

