3,375 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $79.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

