316,200 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

