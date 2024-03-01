30,617 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

