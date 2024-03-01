29,796 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after buying an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 175,182 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics
In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of TVTX stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.17.
Travere Therapeutics Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
