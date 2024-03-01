2,192 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GE opened at $156.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

