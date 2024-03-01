19,771 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

