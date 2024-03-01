15,296 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RL opened at $185.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

