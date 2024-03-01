13,951 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in IAC by 17,714.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after buying an additional 755,327 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

