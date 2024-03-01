13,422 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $29.79 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

