1,267 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.44 and its 200-day moving average is $248.17. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

