121,956 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MGY opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.