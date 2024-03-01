113,138 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

