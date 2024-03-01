11,151 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

