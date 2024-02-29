Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.8-$109.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.89 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,677. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $476,561.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

