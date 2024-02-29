Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.8 million-$109.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.
Zuora Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Zuora
In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 42,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $366,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at $53,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zuora
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
