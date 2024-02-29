Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) VP Sells $3,364,184.72 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.8 %

ZBH opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

