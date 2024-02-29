Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $20.99

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $22.74. Zai Lab shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 112,900 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after buying an additional 923,108 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

