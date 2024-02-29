Zacks Research Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.05 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,867,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

