Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

