Zacks Research Comments on Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $59.62.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

