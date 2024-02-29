Zacks Research Comments on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DD opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.