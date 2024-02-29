Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kirby in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. Kirby has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $494,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,642 shares of company stock worth $4,723,967. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

