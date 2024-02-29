Yat Tung Lam Sells 315,601 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $7,236,730.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,162,750.25.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $2,752,100.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,148.92.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $5,186,557.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $190,900.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,187.06.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $7,624,158.74.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.