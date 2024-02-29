XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO) versus C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Head-To-Head Contrast

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics -638.34% -55.30% -35.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 0 0 N/A C4 Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XOMA and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.39%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than XOMA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOMA and C4 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $4.41 million N/A N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics $20.76 million 25.99 -$132.49 million ($2.67) -4.10

XOMA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats XOMA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The company focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners. It has a portfolio with various assets. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

