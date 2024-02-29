Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

