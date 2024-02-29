Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WYN
Wynnstay Group Price Performance
Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,666.67%.
Wynnstay Group Company Profile
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wynnstay Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.