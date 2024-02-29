Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 296.55 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($7.10). The company has a market cap of £86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 359.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,666.67%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

