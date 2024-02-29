Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $102.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

