Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the casino operator will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $102.86 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $26,719,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

