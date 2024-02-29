Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Worley Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Worley has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Worley
