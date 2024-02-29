Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Worley Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Worley has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

