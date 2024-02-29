Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $71.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

