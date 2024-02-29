Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Financial Contrast

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro N/A N/A N/A Winmark 48.27% -91.16% 84.32%

Risk & Volatility

Lavoro has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmark has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lavoro and Winmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.46 -$50.50 million N/A N/A Winmark $83.24 million 15.66 $40.18 million $11.03 33.86

Winmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lavoro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lavoro and Winmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lavoro currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Given Lavoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Winmark.

Summary

Winmark beats Lavoro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. In addition, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Further, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

