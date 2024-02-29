William Blair Weighs in on FibroGen, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

FGEN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. FibroGen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $22.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

