William Blair Weighs in on CarGurus, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarGurus in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.