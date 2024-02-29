William Blair Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2027 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

BMY opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $755,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

